The Niger state police command has arrested two persons for raising false alarms over electoral malpractice ahead of the gubernatorial polls in the state.

The police spokesperson in Niger state, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the arrest noting that the culprits were in custody for attempting to breach public peace.

Police operatives reportedly invaded the INEC office and ransacked the whole premises after getting a false alarm. Photo: Force HQ

He said:

“The informant who was identified as Engineer Ndagi and one other were immediately arrested for giving false information and attempt to cause breach of peace at the scene.”

As reported by the Vanguard, police operatives invaded the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) upon receiving a call that there were ongoing activities of thumbprinting at the venue.

Narrating the incident, the Director of Digital and Strategic Communications of the Bago Campaign Organisation, Abdulberqy Ebbo, revealed that the police immediately began to ransack the whole building upon arrival at the scene.

This alleged thumbprinting was said to have been done in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of Saturday, March 11, gubernatorial polls.

Ehbo revealed that the police officer who led the team said:

“I got a call that the situation was being searched by the police. I rushed there and asked the DPO what was going on and he said they were informed that INEC staff were in the situation room thumb-printing ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

“When they finished searching, they discovered that there was no such thing going on in the building. At that time, the Commissioner of Police had also arrived on the premises, so the boys who have the information were arrested for giving false information to the police.

“As I was arriving at the building, I noticed many PDP members standing by and then I realised the report had come from them and they seemed ready to cause trouble. The CP said having a situation room wasn’t out of place.”

