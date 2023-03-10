A former PDP governorship candidate in Niger state, Umar Nasko, has joined the ruling APC ahead of the March 18 polls

Nasko who contested the guber polls against the APC in 2015 and 2019 officially joined the APC on Thursday, March 9

The former PDP chieftain revealed why he dumped the party for the APC just as he urged his supporters to follow him to his new party

Minna, Niger state - Ahead of the March 18 elections, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, Umar Nasko, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nasko defected to the ruling APC in Minna, Niger state capital, on Thursday, February 9, The Punch reported.

Umar Nasko, a former governorship candidate of the PDP in Niger state, joined the APC. Photo credit: @HonBago

Source: Twitter

Why I dumped PDP for APC - Nasko

Nasko said he decided to join the APC after he was contacted by the governorship candidate, Umar Bago.

He said Bago called on him to join hands in working towards the growth and development of the state.

“My decamping to the APC is out of conviction after I was approached by the progressives led by the APC governorship candidate, Umar Bago,” he said.

The former PDP chieftain said his defection to the APC is a turning point for Niger state and assured his new party that he would work maximally for its success in the forthcoming elections.

“This is a turning point for the progressives in Niger state and I promise to work maximally to ensure that APC is victorious at the Polls on the 18th of March,” he said.

Work for APC, Naso tells his supporters

Meanwhile, Nasko called on his supporters to ensure that they should work for the progress of the APC in the March 18 elections.

Legit.ng gathers that Bago who received Nasko into the party described him as an asset.

“We share the same vision for the development of Niger state and surely, Nasko will be part of my government if elected," he said.

Labour Party governorship candidate defects to APC in Kano

In another related report, the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Kano state, Bashir Bashir, dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that Bashir made the shocking defection on Sunday evening, February 12.

Source: Legit.ng