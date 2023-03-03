The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has lost its grip on most of the legislative seats at the national assembly to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by PM News, the PDP lost two House of Senate seats to the APC and six House of Representatives seats to the APC.

Despite a bad outing at the presidential polls in Cross River, the APC was the dominant party at the legislative election with two senate seat and six house of reps seats. Photo: APC

These seats include the Cross River Central and Cross River South senatorial district, except for the Cross Rivers North senatorial district, where the PDP created an upset by defeating the outgoing governor, Prof Ben Ayade, who contested under the flagship of the APC.

Governor Ayade lost to his PDP counterpart Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe who polled 76,145 votes against Ayade’s 56,595 votes.

Meanwhile, APC’s Williams Jonah won the Cross River Central seat with 57, 354 votes against Ewa Bassey of the PDP, who polled 53,463 votes in the polls.

PDP’s woos continued when it could only secure two seats at the House of Reps, conceding six to the APC.

This means the House of Reps will welcome new legislators to the green chamber for the next four years of parliamentary deliberations and policy-making decisions at the national assembly.

