Officers of the Nigerian Military have been commended for their efforts in ensuring peaceful conduct of the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election

The officials of the Armed Forces were commended by the Independent Foreign Observers Mission in Nigeria

According to IFOM, last Saturday, February 25, elections can be classified as free, credible and transparent

The Armed Forces and other stakeholders have been commended for the high display of neutrality in the recently concluded presidential elections by the Independent Foreign Observers Mission in Nigeria.

In a report signed by its head of mission, Stuart Young, the IFOM stated that the neutrality exhibited by these stakeholders proved instrumental to the overall success of the election.

The Nigerian military and its personnel have been commended for their professional conduct during the election. Photo: Arinze

The mission, however, noted concerns over the ruling party's position towards ensuring a free and credible electoral process.

These concerns, the mission said were genuinely given past experiences in the electoral cycle in Nigeria.

Young also said that the process could be classified as credible and transparent from what was observed in places monitored during the elections.

The group singled out the armed forces and police for praise for standing neutral in ensuring no interference in the electoral process.

His words:

“We commend the Armed Forces and the Police for the display of professionalism throughout the period despite the avalanche of issues in Lagos, Kano and other places hitherto regarded as hotspots during elections in Nigeria.

"Our team of observers in Lagos and Kano buttressed the neutrality and professionalism of the military and other security agencies deployed during and after the elections.”

"It is our opinion that the professionalism displayed reflects the non-partisanship of the military leadership in Nigeria and the military's role in preserving democracies in Africa and around the world."

Similarly, the group commended the efforts of other critical stakeholders involved in the electoral process. In its report, it averred that the electoral process was transparent, and those stakeholders displayed a high sense of responsibility during the conduct of the elections.

He added:

"We had a strong delegation in Lagos, Delta, Kaduna, Kano and other states in the country's South East and South East region.

"The reason was to ensure we garnered first-hand electoral process information. The buildup to the elections witnessed tension that was adequately transparently addressed by stakeholders."

“There were no recorded cases of interference by the government or agents of government throughout the duration of the elections. Voters were not harassed or intimidated, but in a few cases where ballot boxes were either snatched or destroyed by warring factions. However, these situations were brought under control.”

On the credibility of the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the report absolved the electoral umpire of any wrongdoing. It stated that INEC acted within its mandate but for a few areas that witnessed the late arrival of election materials.

Young said:

"There were a few areas of concern regarding the late arrival of election materials. But it didn't interfere with or change the course of the elections.

"It was observed that in those areas that witnessed the late arrival of election materials, none of the eligible voters was disenfranchised. This was made possible by the commitment of the various stakeholders in the election process and at multiple locations across the country.

“Incidences of vote buying or ballot box snatching were reduced to the barest minimum during the election. Our team attributed this partly to the presence of security operatives and other stakeholders that ensured law and orderliness.

"The allegation of rigging and other sundry issues remains in the realm of speculation and not necessarily a reflection of the reality on the ground.”

The report concluded that the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria were free, fair and credible and reflected the people's wishes.

