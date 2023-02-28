The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, February 28, emerged winner of February 25 presidential election in Borno State.

Tinubu defeated his closest rivals as he polled the highest number of votes amongst 17 other candidates.

Tinubu who scored 252,282 votes across the 27 local government areas (LGAs) was declared the winner by the Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Professor Jude Rabo.

Tinubu is about 60,000 votes ahead of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 190,921 votes.

Breakdown of Presidential election for Borno

A - 541

AA - 915

AAC - 349

ADC - 1,654

ADP - 1,475

APC - 252, 282

APGA - 1,211

APM - 584

APP - 149

BP - 207

LP - 7,205

NNPP -4,626

NRM - 770

PDP - 190,921

PRP - 620

SDP - 406

YPP - 416

ZLP - 567

Registered voters — 2,497, 337

Accredited voters — 499,543

Valid votes — 465,287

Rejected votes — 32,658

Total votes cast — 519,431

Source: Legit.ng