BREAKING: Tinubu Coasts to Victory, Defeats Atiku in Borno
The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, February 28, emerged winner of February 25 presidential election in Borno State.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Tinubu defeated his closest rivals as he polled the highest number of votes amongst 17 other candidates.
Tinubu who scored 252,282 votes across the 27 local government areas (LGAs) was declared the winner by the Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Professor Jude Rabo.
Tinubu is about 60,000 votes ahead of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 190,921 votes.
Breakdown of Presidential election for Borno
A - 541
AA - 915
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
AAC - 349
ADC - 1,654
ADP - 1,475
APC - 252, 282
APGA - 1,211
APM - 584
APP - 149
BP - 207
LP - 7,205
NNPP -4,626
NRM - 770
PDP - 190,921
PRP - 620
SDP - 406
YPP - 416
ZLP - 567
Registered voters — 2,497, 337
Accredited voters — 499,543
Valid votes — 465,287
Rejected votes — 32,658
Total votes cast — 519,431
Source: Legit.ng