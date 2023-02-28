Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: PDP, LP Unite Against INEC Chairman, Says Any Result Announce By Yakubu Is Illegal, See Video
Politics

BREAKING: PDP, LP Unite Against INEC Chairman, Says Any Result Announce By Yakubu Is Illegal, See Video

by  Bada Yusuf

The Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have ganged up against the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

In a joint press conference delivered by the vice presidential candidates of both the PDP and LP, Ifeanyi Okowa and Datti Baba Ahmed, on Tuesday, February 28.

Peter Obi/Datti Ahmed Baba/Ifeanyi Okowa/2023 Election/Atiku Abubakar/PDP/Labour Party
PDP, Labour Party call for new election Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Okowa
Source: Twitter

At the press conference, the vice presidential candidates called for fresh election to be carried out by the electoral body.

They alleged that those who are asking the opposition to file a suit at the court know what they have perfected.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel