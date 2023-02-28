BREAKING: INEC Postpones Collation Of Results To 2pm Today, Gives Strong Reason
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.
INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, at 12 noon on Tuesday said collation will resume at 2pm. He explained that though results from five states are available, the commission expects at least 10 more states to join today’s collation.
INEC gives reason
The collation of results from state started on Sunday, February 26.
Monday, February 27, collation had ended a few minutes past 10 pm.
The INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had adjourned the collation to 11am on Tuesday, February 28, to enable the state collation officers for the presidential election (SCOPs) in the remaining states.
However, at 12 noon, Okoye addressed the media and said the collation has been moved to 2pm today, a report by Channels TV confirmed.
