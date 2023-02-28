The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) says ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s demand to cancel the 2023 presidential polls is hypocritical.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs, APC PCC, Dele Alake said Obasanjo’s claims lacked evidence.

The APC urged well-meaning Nigerians to disregard Obasanjo's appeal as it is scheme to truncate democracy and national peace. Photo: APC, Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 28, titled “OBASANJO’s MISCHIEF AND HYPOCRISY ON DISPLAY AGAIN”, the APC PCC said his comment could trigger nationwide unrest.

The statement reads:

"No true democrat must seek an ab*rtion of the process just because he believes the elections are not going his way. What Obasanjo is subtly calling for in his nefarious statement is a coup against democracy and the constitution."

As contained in the statement, the APC PCC urged that the ex-President be ignored, and attention should not be paid to his political antics.

Alake said:

"He should be roundly condemned and severely ignored. The constitution has stipulated processes for seeking redress against electoral malpractices in the past and these have been tested several times and used to redress electoral injustice where such has been proven."

"Nigerians must reject Obasanjo’s dubious and hypocritical advice and stay strictly and firmly on the path of constitutionalism and democratic due process."

