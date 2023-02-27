Despite not scoring mass votes in all other local government areas declared by INEC, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has defeated the candidates of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, respectively in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano.

Obi's LP came second polling total votes of 14,896, behind Kwankwaso's NNPP with 23,162.

Obi is springing surprises in the north (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

Atiku came third with a total of 5,416, followed by Tinubu who came fourth with 4060.

However, in the overall local government areas declared so far, Obi emerged fourth, while Kwankwaso remains first, followed by Tinubu and Atiku in that order.

