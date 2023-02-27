Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party's Presidential Campaign Council, has stormed out of the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Before leaving the centre with some members of the council, Melaye had argued that the results of the presidential election in Ekiti state as presented by INEC does not tally with what officials declared from polling units in the state.

Melaye walked out from INEC's collation centre

Melaye, therefore, called on INEC's chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to adjourn the declaration of results for other states and reconvene after the results have been reviewed and double-checked.

However, Yakubu insisted that the process cannot be put on hold at this stage, adding that it will be concluded before the suggested review is looked into.

Moreover, Yakubu restated that there was no over-voting in Ekiti as alleged by Melaye.

Upon saying this, Melaye and other agents of the PPD walked out of the venue, while the declaration of results continued.

