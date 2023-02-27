The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has suffered another upset in its stronghold of Kaduna state after INEC declared the opposition party, PDP, the winner of the north senatorial district election in the state.

As reported by Channels TV, PDP's Khalid Ibrahim-Mustapha was announced the winner on Monday, February 27, after toppling Suleiman Abdu- Kwari of the APC at polls.

At the presidential level, reports have that the APC is trailing behind the PDP in Kaduna state. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai

Ibrahim-Mustapha of the PDP polled 250,026 votes to defeat APC's Abdu- Kwari, who polled 190,008 votes.

While announcing the result, the INEC Returning Officer, Saleh Ado, revealed that the candidate of the NNPP, Usman Bawa polled 28,511 in third place while Labour Party's Sidi Ibrahim Bamalli polled 28,418 votes in fourth place.

