For the first time, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won Sanga local government area of Kaduna state on Saturday, February 25, presidential and national assembly election.

According to The Nation, Sanga is the local government of Hadiza Sabuwa Balawabe, the deputy governor of Kaduna state.

This will be the first time the APC will win the local government.

Based on the results of the 16 of the 23 local governments declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collated so far, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 9 while Labour Party has won 6.

So far, the state PDP presidential torchbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has won included Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kagarko, Ikara, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Giwa, Kaura and Lere local government areas.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has garnered 6 local governments which are Kachia Jama'a, Jaba, Kajuru, Kaura and Zangon Kataf.

The collation of the results have been suspended till 5pm on Monday, February 37, as the centre awaited the coming of the remaining 7 local governments.

Source: Legit.ng