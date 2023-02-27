Peter Obi of the Labour Party has won Bwari Area Council, Abuja in the 2023 presidential election with 67,198 votes.

Behind Obi is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 13,156 votes, Daily Trust reports.

Not far from this is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 10,385 votes.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso's party got 87 votes.

Source: Legit.ng