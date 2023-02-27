Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate in the 2023 election, is leading his opponents in his southwest stronghold.

According to Daily Trust, the southwest region comprises six states: Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos and Oyo.

Tinubu records victory in the southwest. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) results, Tinubu has won Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states.

The former Lagos state governor lost his home state, Lagos, to the Labour Party's Peter Obi and Osun to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

