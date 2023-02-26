Breaking: Tinubu leads Peter Obi by 96,598 votes in 8 LGs in Lagos
The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading his rival, Peter Obi of the Labour Party by 96,598 votes in eight local governments in Lagos announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far, Premium Times reports.
Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu has polled 215,442 votes in eight Local Governments to defeat Obi, who scored 118,844 votes.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 29,383 votes.
The APC’s presidential candidate got his highest votes in Ikorodu, where he scored Ikorodu 50,353 votes to defeat Obi, who scored 28,951 votes and Atiku, who polled 4,508 votes.
He also floored Obi in Ibeju Lekki, where he got 14,685 votes as against 10,410 votes garnered by the LP’s candidate and Atiku, 1,329 votes.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu delivered his Lagos Island Local Government to Tinubu. The APC candidate scored 27,760 votes, while Obi got a paltry 3,058 votes and Atiku, 2,521 votes.
Full results from 8 LGs below:
Lagos Mainland
APC- 20,030
PDP- 3,002
LP- 18,698
Epe
APC-19,867
LP-3,497
PDP-5,221
Lagos Island
APC-27,760
LP-3,058
PDP-2,521
Ibeju Lekki
APC-14,685
LP-10,410
PDP-1,329
Ikorodu
APC-50,353
LP- 28,951
PDP-4,508
Ikeja
APC-21,276
LP-30,004
PDP-2,280
Badagry
APC-31,903
LP-10,956
PDP-6,024
APC-29,568
LP-13,270
PDP-4,498
