The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is leading his rival, Peter Obi of the Labour Party by 96,598 votes in eight local governments in Lagos announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) so far, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu has polled 215,442 votes in eight Local Governments to defeat Obi, who scored 118,844 votes.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 29,383 votes.

The APC’s presidential candidate got his highest votes in Ikorodu, where he scored Ikorodu 50,353 votes to defeat Obi, who scored 28,951 votes and Atiku, who polled 4,508 votes.

He also floored Obi in Ibeju Lekki, where he got 14,685 votes as against 10,410 votes garnered by the LP’s candidate and Atiku, 1,329 votes.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu delivered his Lagos Island Local Government to Tinubu. The APC candidate scored 27,760 votes, while Obi got a paltry 3,058 votes and Atiku, 2,521 votes.

Full results from 8 LGs below:

Lagos Mainland

APC- 20,030

PDP- 3,002

LP- 18,698

Epe

APC-19,867

LP-3,497

PDP-5,221

Lagos Island

APC-27,760

LP-3,058

PDP-2,521

Ibeju Lekki

APC-14,685

LP-10,410

PDP-1,329

Ikorodu

APC-50,353

LP- 28,951

PDP-4,508

Ikeja

APC-21,276

LP-30,004

PDP-2,280

Badagry

APC-31,903

LP-10,956

PDP-6,024

Agege

APC-29,568

LP-13,270

PDP-4,498

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won a polling unit in Adamawa State after the announcement of the result.

The state is known to be the stronghold of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

