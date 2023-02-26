The campaign for socialist transformation (CAST) has criticized the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, as a political party for failed politicians whose relevance has worn out.

Making this claim, the national coordinator of CAST, Comrade Jaye Gaskia, during a webinar over the weekend, said Obi and the Labour Party lacked the understanding and tenets of leading Nigerian workers.

Jaye Gaskia says Peter Obi's manifesto lacked the ingredient of the true Labour Movement and does not highlight the minimum wage struggle. Photo: Jaye Gaskia, Peter Obi

He also denied speculation that the CAST movement has adopted Obi as their presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2023 polls.

Gaskia further berated the stipulated policies in Obi's manifesto in the build-up to the election stating that the content had every ounce of anti-people agenda and he didn't spotlight the long-aged agitation for minimum wage.

Gaskia said:

“The Labour Party as it is constituted has become a refugee camp for people that have left major ruling parties.

"Up to today, in spite of on and off engagements with the party by the labour centers themselves, the candidate and arrow head of the Labour Party candidacy is still studying the workers charter of demand and has not made a response to it.

“The workers’ charter of demand is talking about what workers need. Even on minimum wage, there has been no coherent response on it, therefore it is not a party that we can support right now, so until we have a mass workers party, until workers own and control the party, it would be difficult.”

Also speaking at the webinar, the chairman of CAST Nigeria, Prof Omotoye Olorode, said the modalities embodying the Labour Party are outside the labour movement.

Prof Olorode labelled Obi's Labour Party with the same ideological component as the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“They both want an increment in fuel prices, devaluation of the currency, privatisation and all manners of anti-people programs as dictated. So we cannot in any way say that we should queue behind such fellows in any way. In respect to the Labour Party option being put forward”

