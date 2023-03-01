The Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have said that it is currently investigating a trending video alleging that some of its officials arrested some Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) syndicates.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Punch reports that the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh, said the police were investigating the video to ascertain the authenticity of the clip shared online.

The Nigeria police is investigating claims that a BVAS syndicate was busted in Abuja by some men in plain clothes. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

The video which flooded the social media space on Tuesday, February 28, shows some men in plain clothes rummaging through cartons of BVAS machines packed in a vehicle.

In addition to the content of the car's trunk which was all in cartons, there were about three men seated inside the vehicle said to have finished an operation at a residential building at No. 15, Ganges Street in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Some text which accompanied the video shared by social media users claimed that it was a document following the arrest of some BVAS syndicates after a tip-off from some unidentified sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The text also claimed that the location was used as a dungeon for the manipulation of the 2023 presidential election which took place on Saturday, February 25.

However, reacting to the circulation of the video, Adeh said:

“We don’t understand why some media platforms have been publishing the story without confirming its authenticity from the police.

“We can’t ascertain the identity of those seen in the video, and they do not look like our officers because our officers have been operating on camouflage uniform since the elections began.

“Anyone could have been in that video. However, we’re investigating the video to ascertain its authenticity, and we’ll inform the general public on our findings in due time.”

2023 presidential election: "We call for cancellation," PDP, Labour Party, others hold joint press briefing

Nigerian opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the African Democratic Party have called on Mahmood Yakubu, to step down from his position as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a joint press conference, the opposition parties also called for an outright cancellation of the 2023 presidential election process.

Speaking at the briefing the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, urged President Muhamamdu Buhari to do the right and save Nigerians from imminent doom.

Youths storm INEC collation centre, say INEC failed over conduct of 2023 presidential election

As the collation of the presidential election continues, some youths have protested against the results being reeled out.

Legit.ng gathered that the protesters, who are mostly youths, stormed the national collation centre, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, to express their displeasure over the election results.

The youths, led by activist, Moses Ogidi-Paul, described the conduct of the presidential election as disgraceful. Placards displayed by the protesters read: "BeingbackIREV, no IREV no collation.

Source: Legit.ng