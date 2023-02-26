The Obi-Datti 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party has raised an alarm that some persons are planning to tamper with results of the presidential and National Assembly elections in Lagos.

The complaint was made by the chairman, contact and mobilisation/special duties of the Labour Party, and Head of Grassroots Mobilisation Veteran Olawale Okunniyi on Saturday, February 25, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Okunniyi called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to quickly intervene in the delay to upload results from Lagos to the alleged malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

In a statement on Sunday Okunniyi also decried the rampant violence in parts of Lagos like Eti Osa, Ejigbo, Ishaga, and Oshodi.

Also directing his call to security agencies in the state, he said:

“We...call on Nigerian Security Forces to urgently move to neutralise this ongoing thuggery and violence in most parts of Lagos, including Eti Osa, Ejigbo, Ishaga and Oshodi areas, among others, where thugs are currently having a field day assaulting and holding electoral officials and Labour Party representatives hostage.

“Intelligence report at our disposal also reveals the plot of some INEC officials and political Chieftains to trade off the votes of the Labour Party and Peter Obi in one of the South-South States. INEC officials concerned in this conspiratorial merchandising are hereby warned to immediately disengage from this fraudulent act in other not to incur the wrath of angry Nigerians.

“Finally, we wish to plead with INEC strongly to ensure that all uploaded results for collation tally with the results signed and handed over to the polling units Agents of political parties at the polling units in order to avoid discrediting and scuttling of the 2023 elections."

