The Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has won his polling unit with 284 votes.

Kwankwaso voted in Kwankwaso Ward, Tandu Polling Unit in Madobi LGA, Kano state.

His closest rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came second with 112 votes.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party, PDP polled 0 votes each.

