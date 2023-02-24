FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's foremost election observer group, Connected Development (CODE), has opened its 2023 general election situation room for real-time data gathering and analysis.

The civil society group launched its situation room in Abuja on Friday, February 24, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

CODE said it has deployed 20,000 election observers across the 36 states of the federation. Photo: @Connected_dev

As observed by Legit.ng, the situation had several sections where in-house observers communicate with CODE's 20,000 on-field personnel following the process of the 2023 election.

These sections cover all 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, as real-time election data are being gathered and processed.

During the opening of the situation room, the executive director of CODE, Hamza Lawal, introduced pressmen to its election observation tech-tool 'Uzabe.'

He said:

"Uzabe is an Open Situation Awareness Room (OSAR) initiative that will provide real-time intelligence, mapping tools, and witness reports from 20,000 trained observers spread across various polling units in Nigeria.

"With the Uzabe observation tool, CODE is aiming to provide real-time information for citizens and stakeholders and drive adherence to electoral guidelines across polling stations, across the country."

He revealed that the election observation tool also helps to keep the general public up-to-date with real-time data.

Lawal said:

"As an open-source tool, anyone with internet access and a smart device can stay up-to-date with incident reports from at least 20,000 polling units nationwide."

He further noted that CODE is in partnership with Meta (the mother company of Facebook) to checkmate fake news and violent content using the Uzabe online observation tool.

He called on electorates and non-electorates to remain law-abiding throughout the elections.

Lawal said:

"Even one vote can make a great difference. Every voter should cast his or her vote in the right manner, to the right person and without any pressure.

"We all must cast our vote and also inspire others to cast their votes because voting is the weapon which can help solve our problems and can bring great change in the country."

