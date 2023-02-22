The governorship candidate of the ADC in Zamfara, Ahmad Hashim, on Tuesday, February 21, joined the APC

Hashim was also followed by the deputy governorship candidate of the YPP, Alhaji Abubakar Gandi, to defect to the ruling party in the state

Added to this, the APC in Zamfara also received defectors from the YPP and the NNPP ahead of the 2023 general elections

Zamfara - The All Progressives Congress (APC) witnessed a bountiful harvest of defectors in the Zamfara chapters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party on Tuesday, February 21.

This was as the governorship candidate of the ADC in the state, Ahmad Hashim, and the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party, Alhaji Abubakar Gandi, joined the APC, PM News reports.

The defection is a big boost for the APC and Tinubu ahead of the elections (Photo: @atiku, @tsg2023, Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

It was also gathered from the spokesman of the ruling party in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, that other chieftains and candidates of ADC, YPP, African Action Congress, and New Nigeria People Party have defected to the APC.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Idris added that the national and state house of assembly candidates of the party, state deputy chairman, secretary of the party, and the organising secretary of the party joined the ruling APC.

A part of his statement read:

“The ADC governorship candidate, Dr Ahmad Hashim led three senatorial candidates, five House of Reps candidates and 11 state House of Assembly candidates to the Gusau Government House where they announced their defection to the APC.

“During the event, the YPP deputy governorship candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Gandi, Zamfara West senatorial candidate, and Talata Mafara Local Government Chairman and Secretary of the party also announced their defection to the APC.

“The House of Representatives candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency, Yunusa Yalbai also announced his defection to the APC winning train..."

According to the defectors, they left their various parties because they were satisfied with the APC-led administration in the state under Governor Bello Matawalle.

Source: Legit.ng