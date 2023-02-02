Iwo, Osun state - Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun state, says the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) did not allow over-voting during the last governorship election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Punch reported that the REC said this at the palace of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, during a visit to the royal father on Tuesday, January 31.

INEC REC in Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, said INEC staff connived with politicians to bypass BVAS, thereby causing over-voting.

Source: Twitter

Agboke was reported to have said that the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the outcome of the July 16 poll in the state, exposed how over-voting can occur.

Politicians connive with INEC staff to bypass BVAS - Agboke

Speaking further, the REC said some politicians in connivance with INEC staff members may have deliberately bypassed BVAS during the polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, it was BVAS that helped the electoral commission to expose those who carried out over-voting on election day.

His words:

“It was BVAS that helped INEC to expose those who carried out over-voting on election day. So it was not the BVAS that created the problem, that should be corrected.

"Based on that ruling, we have identified some inadequacies from the politicians, voters, our staff and our responsibility is to ensure that we cover all these gaps so that the votes of the Osun people can speak for them.

“Politicians in connivance with our staff members deliberately bypassed the BVAS. It was this BVAS that exposed over-voting during the Osun election. So with this judgment of the tribunal, we have known how over-voting can happen. We are going to beam our searchlight on those staff members and I can assure you that all of us should own the process together. This is the way we can correct these anomalies.”

How over-voting occurs - Agboke

In a similar vein, Agboke said once BVAS was not used and a vote was cast, over-voting would occur.

The senior INEC official said this during a stakeholders’ meeting held with chairmen of political parties in Osun state at the electoral body's state office in Osogbo on Wednesday, February 1.

“So I want to tell Osun people that the issue of over-voting was not orchestrated by BVAS. We did not use BVAS to vote or cast our ballot.

"Our ballot was manual voting; over-voting was caused by fraudulent people that came to vote on election day. They are criminally minded.

“Let us stop all these blame games on INEC, let us open our eyes very well on the election. Watch out for our staff who may want to connive with politicians. We must all own the process together," he said.

Source: Legit.ng