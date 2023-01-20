Just a few weeks before the 2023 general election, the SDP deputy governorship candidate in Cross River state, Daniel Obo, abandoned the ticket and dumped the party

Obo defected to the ruling APC and was received on Thursday, January 19, by the chairman of Obubra Urban Ward, Daniel Okpa

The former SDP deputy governor revealed why he dumped and moved to the APC ahead of the general polls

Obubra, Cross River state - Daniel Obo, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Cross River state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Obo completed his move to the ruling party after due registration and collection of the party card, according to Premium Times.

SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate in Cross River state, Daniel Obo, defected to the APC. Photo credit: Abam David

Legit.ng gathers that the former SDP chieftain was officially received on Thursday, January 19, into the APC by the chairman of Obubra Urban Ward, Daniel Okpa.

2023 elections: Why I dumped SDP for APC, Obo reveals

Speaking after his defection, Obo said he moved to the APC because the ruling party “is youth-friendly”, TheCable also reported.

He added that he defected to the APC to support the candidates of the party to win their elections.

Obo who is the chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Cross River state chapter, showered praise on the state governor, Ben Ayade, saying he has brought governance closer to the people by appointing many youths into his cabinet.

He said 18 youth council chairmen at the local government level and nine ward chairmen have also moved with him to the APC.

What Obo's defection to APC means, Cross River assembly speaker says

In his remarks, the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah-Williams, said Obo’s defection to the APC was timely and well-conceived.

Also speaking, the APC deputy governorship candidate in the state, Peter Odey, assured Obo of “a seat at the table” if the party wins the governorship election in the state.

2023 elections: 3-term PDP rep member, Okowa's ex-aide defect to APC

In a related development, a three-term ex-member of the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, has officially defected to the APC in Delta state.

Reyenieju who represented Warri Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber resigned his membership of the PDP on Monday, January 16, before announcing his move to the APC three days after.

In his resignation letter, the former lawmaker hinted that an alleged poor performance by the Delta state government made him leave the PDP for the APC.

