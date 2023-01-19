The Anambra state government has been greeted with a big threat from the socio-political youth group

This is as the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders warned Governor Chukwuma Soludo to stay off Peter Obi's business in Anambra state completely or else, he will be dealt with

They have also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Anambra governor, to restore the campaign billboards of Labour Party flagbearers or face dire consequences for his actions

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to restore the campaign billboards of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to a report by The Punch, the socio-political youth group, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, issued the threat on Thursday, January 19th, while urging the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s governor to mind his business in the state and leave Obi alone.

South-East youth threatens Soludo for removing Peter Obi's campaign billboards. Photo credit: Soludo TV

The youths threatened Soludo

In a statement on Thursday, January 19th, COSEYL, while condemning the removal, described the action as illegal, saying that the advert fees were fully paid for by the candidates.

The statement was signed by the group’s President General, Goodluck Ibem and publicity secretary, Mr Okey Nwaoru.

Part of the statement read,

“We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to replace those billboards of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh which he illegally removed or face the wrath of the youths.

“We warn Governor Soludo to remove the hand of the monkey from soap before it turns to the hand of a human being. Enough said!”

