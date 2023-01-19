Hon. Meekam Mgbenwelu has resigned his position as the spokesman of the Rebuild Imo Organisation

He had served as commissioner for information technology under ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha, who is the leader of the organsation

The resignation of Mgbenwelu, three months after his appointment indicates that all is not well within the organisation

Owerri - The spokesman of the “Rebuild Imo Movement,” a political structure owned by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, Hon Meekam Mgbenwelu, has resigned.

Legit.ng gathered that the resignation of Hon. Mgbenwelu is linked to the Supreme Court nullification of the senatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Imo West (Orlu zone) that produced Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as candidate.

Ex-governor Ihedioha has lost one of his key political associates and former commissioner in Imo state. Photo credit: Rebuild Imo Movement

Source: Facebook

In his resignation letter seen by Legit.ng, Hon Mgbenwelu hinted that it would amount to double tragedy for the people of the senatorial district if he continued to take refuge in the political camp of Ihedioha.

He also subtly accused Ihedioha of deliberately masterminding the removal Hon Onyereri, whom he described as the people's choice.

His words:

“The internecine conflicts within Imo state PDP, has significantly impeded my ability to communicate effectively to the various stakeholders that constitute the broader collective.

“Only recently, a PDP senatorial candidate of our great party was unfairly denied the opportunity to offer his services to his constituents in Orlu zone where I also hail from.

“Ironically, the sad turn of events was precipitated by a fellow PDP member. I am therefore compelled to tender my resignation as a spokesperson for the Rebuild Imo Organisation.

“Injustice against one is injustice to all, if allowed to fester. The unfortunate incident of January 14th, 2020, only goes to buttress this fact and my decision is predicated on the unflinching principles that have defined my character and deposition from inception.”

It can be recalled that Hon Meekam served as commissioner for information technology under Ihedioha’s seven months short-lived administration as Imo governor.

Mgbenwelu was appointed the spokesperson of the Rebuild Imo Movement three months ago.

