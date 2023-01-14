President Muhammadu Buhari will be campaigning for the APC in 8 states between January 23 and February 21

Bashir Ahmad, the president's special assistant on digital communication made this known, adding that it is part of the updated timetable of the APC presidential campaign

According to Ahmad, the APC had campaigned in 2 of the states before but will be returning to these states to have part 2 of the campaigns

President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to visit 8 states between January 23 and February 21 for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rallies in the states.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's special assistant on digital communication disclosed the President's schedule for the campaign on his Twitter page on Saturday, January 14.

Ahmad noted that the schedule is part of the updated presidential campaign timetable of the ruling party in the 2023 election rallies.

The president's aide writes:

"UPDATE: Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Rallies to be attended by President Buhari"

List of state Buhari will be campaigning for APC

23/01/23 = Bauchi 30/01/23 = Akwa Ibom 04/02/23 = Nasarawa 06/02/23 = Katsina 09/02/23 = Sokoto 14/02/23 = Imo 16/02/23 = Kano II 21/02/23 = Lagos II GRAND FINALE

From the list above, 2 of the states the President will be visiting, Bauchi and Akwa Ibom, are under the control of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while 6 others are APC states.

It is also indicated that the APC will be holding part 2 of its presidential campaign rally in both Lagos and Kano. Note that both Kano and Lagos recorded the highest number of registered voters, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

