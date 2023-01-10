Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has arrived in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, for another mega campaign rally.

Tinubu was accompanied by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and other APC chieftains at the Muhammadu Buhari Cargo International Airport, Damaturu on Tuesday, January 10.

Sources report that Tinubu was on his way to Government House Damaturu from the airport before heading to the venue for the rally.

The former Lagos governor was in Adamawa for a rally on Monday, January 9, where President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed him as Nigeria's next president.

The Yobe rally is another move by Jagaban which is expected to send chills down the spines of his political rivals, especially Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Before arriving at the airport, Tinubu, according to Joe Igbokwe, one of his keen supporters, had a strategic meeting with Progressive Governors, members of the PGF, and Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.