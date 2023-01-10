The governor of Rivers state has vowed the expose corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission agency

Governor Nyesom Wike has described as fraudulent the description of the allocation of the N500 billion Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 2023 budget.

The Rivers State governor expressed displeasure over how politicians were exerting pressure on the National Assembly to hurriedly pass the NDDC 2023 budget ahead of the general elections, THISDAY newspaper reported.

Wike wondered if the 2023 NDDC budget before the National Assembly would address development issues in the region.

The governor made the assertion on Monday, January 9, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when a delegation of the management of Leadership Newspaper Group Limited led by their Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, presented a nomination letter of award to him as the “Politician of the Year 2022.”

Wike revealed that within the total estimate of N500 billion, N70 billion was expected from the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), N4 billion earmarked for distilling of public drains, and N60 billion earmarked as support to security agency, Vanguard report added.

The Rivers State governor said a critical look at the details of the various estimate revealed that it was a fraudulent budget.

Wike added that politicians were exerting pressure on the National Assembly to hurriedly pass the N500bn Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) 2023 budget to spend the same for the general elections.

“Wike said it laughable to see a development agency like NDDC earmarking N4 billion to clean public drains when it is supposed to attend to strategic development issues in the region.He queried why NDDC will earmark N60 Billion to security agency and not devote it to enduring project and see the derivable impact.

“Governor Wike claimed politicians are already mounting pressure on the National Assembly members to speedily pass the NDDC budget so that it can be shared in lieu of the 2023 general election that is approaching.”

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said he would not stop fighting for justice, equity, and fairness in the country.

The governor made the commitment while receiving an award titled "LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2022."

Wike also revealed that the national assembly is scared and is under pressure to pass the Niger Delta Development Commission's (NDDC) N500 billion budget as a result of the 2023 election.

