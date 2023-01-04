The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition PDP is not ending soon as members and supporters are taking sides

In a recent move, supporters of Atiku Abubakar have decided to snub Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the G-5 Governors headed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

Meanwhile, Wike and his cohorts are set to storm the state soon to hold a rally for the election bid of Makinde, ahead of the polls

Supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 election, marched on the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

Led by Jumoke Akinjidie, a former Minister, the supporters staged a ‘Freedom Walk For Atiku’.

Atiku’s supporters dare Makinde in Ibadan. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

Atiku's camp dares Makinde, who is part of Wike's camp

But on Wednesday, January 4th, the National Mandate Group, Oyo chapter which comprises Party Stalwarts, Youths, Women and mobilizers from across the state were seen on major streets in Ibadan metropolis marching with banners campaigning for Atiku, Daily Trust reported.

Aside Akinjide, Elder Wole Oyelese, Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alh. Azeem Gbolarumi, Former Deputy Governor, Oyo state, Engr. Jide Adeniji, Director Special Duty, PCC, Engr. Femi Babalola (Jogor), PDP, were among key party chieftains at the rally.

Speaking with newsmen, Akinjide said Atiku is a Pan-Nigerian and one who will lead the country out of its current Socio-economic and political challenges.

“We will campaign for Atiku in Oyo on the basis of merit and on the basis of fidelity to our great party. There’s really no divide in the PDP. It is a fight for space. So, I don’t think the public should worry themselves because the day they make up, they’d be on Television smiling and back slapping and calling each other brother and you wonder why you wasted so much energy on it.”

Atiku's camp sends words to G-5 govs ahead of their meeting

Akinjide asked members of the PDP to ignore the visitors that will be coming to Oyo “to poison the minds of the people against the party’s presidential candidate”.

“Tomorrow, we will be having the Governor’s own rally and inauguration. All of us intend to be there as well, but I want to say something: If some of tomorrow’s visitors come and speak against PDP or Atiku, what are we going to say? No to their antics! We are brave people and we must demonstrate that tomorrow,” she said.

G-5 is set to storm Oyo for the reelection campaign of Makinde.

Source: Legit.ng