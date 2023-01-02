Electorates have been urged to be wise and decisive in voting for their preferred candidate in next month's general election

This message was issued by Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere ahead of the crucial general election

He stated that a vote against Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party will put Nigeria in jeopardy

Ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere has warned electorates that a vote against Peter Obi, the Labour Party bannerman will land Nigeria in serious trouble.

The Afenifere leader in an interview with Daily Trust also reacted to the endorsement of Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his new year's message.

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo says he is not surprised about the endorsement of Peter Obi by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. Photo: Ayo Adebanjo

Source: Facebook

He stated that Obasanjo's decision to support Obi's presidential ambition was not a surprising development.

Adebanjo said Obasanjo has always been an advocate of equity and power shift to the southeast region.

While speaking on Afenifere's support for Peter Obi, he revealed that Obi's principles and political ideology were a replica of what the social-cultural group wanted for Nigeria.

He stated that Tinubu's presidential bid was way out of the order of things while nothing that Obasanjo had already done justice to the southwest zoning while he was president for two terms.

Adebanjo also faulted the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar of the PDP noting that his emergence was a huge error and should never have contested for the presidency.

He said:

“How are you going to justify Tinubu when Obasanjo had spent eight years? Or how do you justify Atiku when another Northerner is leaving the place? That’s the crux of the matter. The South-West has done, South-South has done, is South-East not part of Nigeria?"

He stated that the idea of a united Nigeria without a southeastern president was a fallacy and hypocrisy to Nigerians and the political system.

Adebanjo said:

“We cannot talk of a united Nigeria when the South-East has not had it. I am not like Atiku who said he wants to keep Nigeria. How can you do that when you are denying a part of Nigeria its right?”

He, however, urged electorates to be wise and decisive in electing their candidate across various political offices.

Source: Legit.ng