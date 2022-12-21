The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the decision of Doyin Okupe to resign from being the party's campaign DG

Obi in a letter addressed to Okupe date Wednesday, December 21, said he appreciates Okupe and respects his decision

The former Anambra state governor expressed the wish and hope that Okupe will get the chance to clear his name in the money laundering charge instituted against him

The Labour Party (LP) has accepted the resignation of its presidential campaign council's director-general, Doyin Okupe.

This was made known to journalists on Wednesday, December 21, in a letter addressed to Okupe by Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the party.

Obi said he accepts Okupe's decision (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

In his letter to Okupe, Obi said he has received the former presidential aide's decision in good faith, The Nation reports.

Obi said he respects Okupe for his decision which is influenced by the need to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for Nigeria.

Moving forward, the former Anambra governor said he hopes that Okupe will be afforded the opportunity to clear his name eventually.

Part of the letter read:

“Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception.

It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of the historic effort, which has galvanised millions of countrymen, particularly youths, cannot be complete without mentioning Okupe’s commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy he brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that the legal system would afford Okupe an opportunity to eventually clear his name."

Doyin Okupe resigns as Obi/Datti campaign council DG

Doyin Okupe has resigned from his position as the Director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate, on Tuesday, December 20.

The letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“Dear Peter,

“You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue same."

Source: Legit.ng