Lagos, Victoria Island - In the 2023 general election build-up, there’s a growing call for women’s participation and inclusion in governance ahead of polls.

This was the resolution of electoral stakeholders at Green Wine Green (GWG), an end-of-year gala dinner by ElectHER in conjunction with the European Union, held in Lagos.

ElectHer CEO Ibijoke Faborode revealed that some selected number of female candidates will be supported under its Agenda35 campaign initiative. Photo: ElectHer

The event, themed “We are Nigeria”, was laced with many razzmatazz having the presence of Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; entrepreneur and executive coach, Chioma Ikokwu aka Chioma Goodhair, ace comedian Ayo Makun and other numero unos of various industries.

Speaking at the event, Ibijoke Faborode, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of ElectHER, said the night was inspired by the need to deploy a fusion of entertainment, fashion, and style in urging citizens to be prepared to exercise their political franchise in the coming general elections.

2023 polls: ElectHer to support female candidates - CEO

She said:

“It is not business as usual; we have an election to run. There is just a whole lot not going on well in Nigeria. For us at ElectHER, a non-partisan women’s political advancement group, we want to ensure a people-led movement that ensures people actually take ownership of the process.

“Currently, over two million Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, are yet to be collected in Lagos State alone. The second phase of the collection is ongoing, and we are using this medium to urge everyone to pick up their voter cards, be part of the electoral process and elect credible candidates, including women, for a better government.

“Already, we have a list of eight female political candidates from across the country who we are particularly supporting under our Agenda35 campaign initiative, to contest and win elections in 2023. We will be mobilising social, human, and financial resources for these candidates.”

Describing Faborode’s dream as valid and urging her to continue in her quest for more women in government, Chairman, Platform Capital and Patron, ElectHER, Akintoye Akindele, said leadership is a function based on ability and not gender.

In their remarks, some of the female political candidates being supported by the ElectHER, who were present at the event, affirmed that the organisation had made the journey ten times easier and less lonely for them, unlike it usually used to be for female aspirants.

