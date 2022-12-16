Kazia Uwak, the estranged wife of a former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has been ordered to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.

The lawmaker, Joseph Utum, and Ibiang Ofem, were arraigned before the A Grade I Area Court in Nyanya, Abuja, by the Inspector General of Police on charges of joint act and attempt to commit grievous bodily harm on Uwak, Punch reports.

The charges were brought under Sections 95, 79, 248 of the penal code.

Justice M. Inuwa, in a remand warrant dated December 15, 2022, ordered Kazia’s remand at the Nigerian Correctional Service custodial centre in Suleja, Niger State, while Utum and Ofem were remanded in Keffi.

As contained in the police's reports, the defendants were arrested for agreeing to do away with Uwak to enable Kaizia to convert and inherit his valuable properties worth millions of naira in FCT, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

It was alleged that to carry out their agreement, Kazia on May 27, 2022, took a kitchen knife to stab Uwak, while he was asleep, adding that if she had succeeded to stab him, “it would have resulted in his death or bodily harm.”

The police added:

“All these were done in pursuant to your agreement. And you are thereby committed to the above offence."

