The Labour Party chapter in Taraba state has been thrown into crisis as the chairperson, Esther Gulum, was accused of misappropriating over N21 million

The money, according to the state executive council which has suspended Gulum was meant for Peter Obi's presidential rally in Taraba

Gulum was also accused of engaging in anti-party activities and working for the Taraba government led by the PDP

The embattled LP chairperson has, however, denied all the allegations and pointed accusing fingers at the youth leader

Taraba - Esther Gulum, the chairperson of the Labour Party in Taraba state, has been accused of diverting N21 million campaign fund.

The Guardian reported that the state's executive council has suspended the LP chairperson over the alleged fraud which is coming a few months before the 2023 general election.

Taraba state chapter of the Labour Party suspended its chairperson, Esther Gulum, from office for the alleged diversion of N21 million campaign fund.

Legit.ng gathered that the executive council also passed a vote of no confidence on her.

Esther Gulum suspended for six months - Peter Philip

The LP's organising secretary in Taraba, Peter Philip, said Gulum will serve six months suspension.

According to Philip, the suspension became necessary to enable the party’s leadership to investigate the allegation.

He explained that the diverted fund was meant for the rally of the LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the northern state.

Taraba LP chairperson Gulum also accused of mismanaging party affairs

Apart from the alleged diversion of funds, Gulum was also accused of running the party affairs alone with her immediate family members.

The organising secretary, Philip, said Gulum used personal accounts to run the affairs of the party in the state.

Gulum was also accused of engaging in anti-party activities and working for the Taraba government led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since becoming the LP's chairperson in the state.

Taraba LP chairperson Gulum claims innocent

Reacting, Gulum claimed to be innocent of the allegations against her.

While admitting that N17 million was approved for the rally, she said N9 million was released to her for the exercise, which account, she had rendered to the exco.

“It is childish and false to say that I was given N20 million by Peter Obi’s campaign council and I embezzled it. I was not given N20 million; I was given only N9 million and I used it judiciously with a clear record," Esther said.

She said the allegations against her could be the handiwork of an unnamed youth leader who wants to soil her good name and image in his desperation to make money.

Gulum also said the allegations that she is mismanaging party affairs and engaging in anti-party activities are also false.

Her words:

“It is also false to say that I am running the party office with my immediate family and that I engage in anti-party.

"I want the national secretariat and all supporters of our party to disregard the information, as it is purely false, targeted at tarnishing my good image and that of my family. I am a loyal party woman and I am Obedient."

