Nigeria's Senate is bent on limiting the president's power to sack the chairman of the anti-graft commission, EFCC

In fact, during a plenary session on Tuesday, December 13, the bill seeking to reduce the president's power in this regard, passed its second reading

The bill was sponsored by the Senate's Minority, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) and supported by other lawmakers

The next president of Nigeria may not have the power to sack the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is as the bill seeking to limit the president's power in this regard scaled the second reading in the Senate on Tuesday, December 13, Premium Times reports.

Among other things, the bill, sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, the Senate's Minority whip (PDP, Enugu North), seeks to amend the EFCC Act to subject the termination of the appointment of the chairperson of the agency to the confirmation of the red chamber.

According to the Senate, the aim here is to guarantee the security of tenure.

In his submission, Senator Utazi noted that the National Assembly had ensured that the leadership of other anti-graft agencies like the ICPC and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had the security of tenure by ensuring that their appointments and removal were subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

Having established that, the federal lawmaker said this is not the case with the EFCC at the moment.

His words:

“...in this proposed amendment, it is intended to bring the EFCC in conformity with the other two anti-graft agencies of government. This will engender optimal performance by the commission of the very important mandate assigned to it.”

He went ahead to state that another proposed amendment is to restrict the appointment of the chairman of EFCC to the commission's staff members.

The senator explained:

“As a new commission, it was understandable that its headship was appointed from outside of the commission, for obvious reasons.

“However, the turning point of the commission came when this administration which has as its mantra in the fight against corruption, took the pioneering and audacious step by looking inwards, in the commission to pick the first Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to head it.”

