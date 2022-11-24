A chieftain of the PDP, Reno Omokri, has replied to the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged only colour change in the newly unveiled naira notes

Omokri's comment came hours after ex-PDP guber aspirant, Shehu Sani, said the government should have consulted Snapchat since it was all about colour

But the ex-presidential aide said the purpose of redesigning the currency is not for beauty but for economy and security, in which the objective was achieved

A prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and motivational speaker, Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari over the colours of the new naira notes.

President Buhari launched the new naira notes on Wednesday, November 23 in Abuja, shortly before the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

2 PDP chieftains, Reno Omokri and Shehu Sani, bicker over naira redesign

Photos of the new notes appeared online and many Nigerians condemned the images, stating that the only difference between the old and the new naira notes is colour.

Reacting to the development, a former senator and governorship aspirant of the PDP in Kaduna, Shehu Sani, took to his Twitter page and said:

"If it’s Naira colour, the CBN should have just engage Snapchat."

Reacting to the criticism, Omokri said the ₦1000, ₦500, and ₦200 notes were not redesigned for beauty, but for economic and security reasons.

The former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan said the president should be commended as it achieved its purpose, adding that the naira gained some strength in the market and that the dollar is powerful but not beautiful.

His statement reads:

"The Naira was not redesigned for beauty. It was redesigned for economic and security reasons. And it achieved exactly that. Naira appreciated. Bandits were flummoxed. The dollar is powerful, but not beautiful. Emefiele and the CBN board deserve kudos, not hubris!"

Naira Redesign: Buhari reveals why ₦1000, ₦500, ₦200 notes are redesign, reprint in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Buhari has said he is happy to have approved the redesigning and printing of new naira notes in Nigerian.

The president the new notes that were reprinted by Nigerian security printing and minting (NSPM) limited have been strengthened with new security features.

Buhari then commended Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor and his deputy for coming up with the initiative.

