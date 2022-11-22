The court in Abuja has ruled against an application seeking to disqualify the nomination of APC Senator, Stella Oduahas PDP candidate

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on Tuesday, November 22, dismissed the application for being status barred

Meanwhile, the plaintiff, John Emeka, a senatorial aspirant under the PDP in the May 27 primary, sued Oduah, PDP, and INEC, alleging that Oduah lied on oath in her expression of interest and nomination forms

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 22, dismissed a suit filed against Senator Stella Oduah, seeking an order invalidating her nomination as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s senatorial candidate in Anambra.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, dismissed the suit for being status barred, The Nation reported.

Court strikes out suit challenging Senator Stella Oduah’s Senatorial candidacy in Anambra. Photo credit: Senator Stella Oduah

Earlier judgment

Justice Ekwo had, on Oct. 13, fixed today for judgment in the matter filed by John Emeka, an aspirant in the May 27 primary poll conducted by the PDP and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff had sued Oduah, PDP and INEC as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Emeka alleged that Oduah lied on oath in both her expression of interest and nomination forms, including in the INEC Form CF001 which she submitted to the commission for the 2023 Anambra North Senatorial District seat.

In the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/841/2022 dated and filed on June 8 by his lawyer, Mbanefo Ikwegbue, Emeka prayed the court to declare that the information supplied by Oduah in her INEC Form CF001, with respect to her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, was false.

He said the senator had, under oath, used the same information to participate in the previous general elections as the PDP’s candidate for the 2015 and 2019 polls for Anambra North Senatorial District.

According to him, the act contravenes Sections 12(1)(a)(b)(c) and 13(1)(a) of the NYSC Act.

He further prayed the court to declare that by reason of the false information given in her INEC Form CF 001 in respect of her participation in the NYSC Scheme, she was not qualified to have contested in the said elections and or any other election into the Nigerian Senate.

Source: Legit.ng