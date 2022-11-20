Former PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, has said the pathway to solving the PDP crisis is going back to the NEC of the party

The PDP leader maintained that the aggrieved governors of the party and its presidential candidate have said they are open to reconciliation

Ologbondiyan noted that the opposition is not worried about the crisis but is concerned, saying that Nigerians are concern too because they don't want the APC to return to power in 2023

Kola Ologbondiya, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that the opposition is maximizing efforts to solve the crisis rocking the party.

Ologbondiyan said the roadmap to solving the crisis is to go back to the national executive committee of the party and solve the problem.

According to the PDP leader, who spoke on Channels Television's programme on Sunday, November 20, everybody in the party and Nigerians at large are concerned about the crisis.

He stated that many Nigerians do not want the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to power because of the party's failure to make life better for the common man.

Ologbondiyan maintained that the PDP is not distracted by the crisis but is only concerned about the development, according to a video shared by Channels on Twitter.

The beginning of PDP crisis

Recall that the PDP has been facing a crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party.

About 5 governors of the PDP are calling for the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in the name of justice, fairness and equity.

Ayu, during the PDP presidential primary, promised to step down if a northern emerged as the party's presidential candidate, but since Atiku, a northerner finally emerged, Ayu has refused to fulfil his words.

Both Ologbondiyan disclosed that both the aggrieved governors and the PDP presidential candidates have said they are open to reconciliation, which is a way forward for the PDP.

