Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi, the national vice chairman of the Labour Party for north-central, has been reported dead

Adi, in a statement the party released on Thursday, November 10, died on Wednesday, November 9, after a brief illness at the age of 61

The late party bigwig was described as one who contributed a lot to the growth of the Labour Party while alive

The Labour Party (LP) is in deep pain over the death of its national vice chairman (North Central), Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 10, by the LP's national publicity secretary, Olufemi Arabambi, it was disclosed that Adi died on Wednesday, November 9, at the age of 61 after a brief illness, Vanguard reports.

Adi was said to have died after a brief illness (Photo: @NgLabour)

Adi, in the statement, was said to have contributed immensely to the growth of the party, which makes his death a great shock and lock to the political platform.

The party categorically lamented that Adi's death is not the kind of news it wants to publish at this or any other time.

The statement read in part:

“The party expressed deep regret over the death of Comrade Adi Shirsha Adi, describing him as a dedicated and committed man, who contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the zone and urged the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

"...this is not the kind of news we are expecting to broadcast. But as believers, we cannot question God, He knows best."

“As believers, we have no option but to thank God for his life. And as a party, we will continue to forge ahead in the philosophy he was yearning for.”

