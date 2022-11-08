Akwa Ibom PDP kick-started its campaign in Uyo with fanfare and a melodious performance from Mercy Chinwo

The talented gospel artiste serenaded PDP members and supporters at the expansive stadium in the state capital, Uyo

Chinwo's performance at a political rally is most likely because the Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate is a pastor

Uyo - Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo serenaded thousands of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) supporters at the flag-off of the party’s 2023 governorship campaigns in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Channels Television reports that the Port Harcourt-born songster, with her signature beret, mounted the colourfully decorated podium at exactly 01:12 pm and became the cynosure of all eyes as her to produce harmonious tunes in the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate, Umo Eno receiving his the party's flag as a symbol of his candidacy at the event. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

According to the report, for over 11 minutes, the 32-year-old dazzled Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel; his wife, Martha; and thousands of party loyalists in the state to gospel songs in local dialect and pidgin English.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

Akwa Ibom PDP governorship candidate unveils rural development blueprint

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, has said that rural development would form a major component of his economic blueprint if elected in 2023.

Punch newspaper reports that Eno said when elected, his administration would focus on the development of the rural communities by renovating, reactivating and building primary healthcare centres across the 329 political wards in the state, and other areas of need.

PDP holds rally in Uyo as Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity

Recall that Atiku Abubakar recently promised Nigerians that he will rescue the country from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

The PDP presidential candidate made the pledge as he commence his presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom state.

Thousands of PDP supporters in the state and beyond thronged the Uyo stadium to witness the start of the PDP presidential campaign.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

In another rally, Atiku described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

He also urged Nigerians not to vote the ruling party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

