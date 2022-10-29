Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, may win the 2023 election and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

The former vice president has been contesting to become the number one citizen of the country since 2007

Less than four months to the conduct of the poll, the presidential hopeful can boast of 12 million followers on social media

If social media following translates to actual voting in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, would defeat his major contenders and win the poll, The Punch reports.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar is leading the poll of visibility among other presidential candidates on major social media platforms.

Atiku Abubakar now boasts 12 million followers as the presidential campaign intensifies. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Facebook

How Atiku records 6 million followers

According to the newspaper, Atiku garnered six million out of the 12 million social media presence recorded on the various verified social media platforms of the candidates as of Friday, October 28.

The former vice president had five million people following his @atiku Twitter handle, 1.2 million followers on Facebook, and 447,000 followers on Instagram, making up 49% of the number of persons engaging the presidential candidates on the platforms.

The Punch also noted that a visit to his pages on Friday showed that Atiku made a post at least once a day, on average.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, came second with 2.3 million followers on Twitter, 636,000 on Facebook, and 430,000 on Instagram, which covered 26% of the number of politically-inclined netizens on the platforms. Obi’s social media pages showed that Obi posted at least three times a day, on average.

It was, however, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, got 14% of the total number of social media followers as a visit to his social media pages showed that he had 1.4 million followers on Twitter, 264,000 on Facebook, and 147,000 on Instagram.

The report said that Tinubu made two new posts on Thursday, October 27, on his Twitter, the first since Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Kwankwaso gets 4% of the aggregate number of social media followers

A former governor of Kano state and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, garnered 4% of the aggregate number of social media followers. Kwankwaso had 259,000 followers on Twitter, 185,000 on Facebook, and 18,000 followers on Instagram.

Other presidential candidates, Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), had a low social media presence compared to Atiku.

Adebayo had 12,500 followers on Twitter, 104 on Facebook, and 2,496 on Instagram. He had a total of 572 followers which amounted to 0.11%.

Sowore had 814,000 on Twitter, 387,364 on Facebook, and 194,000 on Instagram. He had a total of 582,000 followers, comprising 5% of the social media popularity of the candidates.

Abiola had 234 on Twitter, and 338 on Instagram. However, a search for Abiola on Facebook revealed that there were many unverified Facebook accounts with his name and picture, and with little or no followers.

