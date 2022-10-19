Rumours of a plan by the Arewa Joint Committee to endorse a presidential candidate continues to generate reactions

Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen says the debate organised by the committee should not be used to play politics

Although the committee has since denied the allegation which was made by NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kaduna - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has demanded a free, fair, transparent and an all-inclusive debate even as the Arewa Joint Committee fine-tunes plans to stage one in Kaduna this week.

Professor Imumolen made the comment while reacting to claims made by Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate that the foremost northern pressure group had concluded plans to use the debate to endorse a candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Imumolen said it was in the interest of the committee to ensure a high level of transparency as they conduct the proposed debate.

Speaking in Kaduna, he said:

“I am speaking against the background of allegations made by my fellow presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso who recently withdrew from the soon-to-be conducted debate by Arewa House, alleging there was a secret plot to use the event to endorse a candidate.

“I want to believe this is not true, even though it obvious that some of my colleagues who are flagbearers of other political parties haven't been included.

“Well, let me say this. If the organisers want Nigerians to see the debate as credible, they must not be seen as shutting out any candidate. Every one who deserves to be at the debate should be invited to present and defend their manifestos.

“Handpicking of a few candidates will not only tacitly give credence to the fears already expressed by Kwankwaso, it will also narrow down the options of our most discerning electorate who tend to make their choices from what they see.

“Besides, no where in the world a presidential debate is made a forum of endorsements for candidates. Arewa Consultative Forum will, therefore, be shooting itself in the foot by trying to do so, and thus showing its hand that it is sectional and biased in it's outlook.

“Now, am sure they can't be expected to be taken seriously by those who had expected them to be apolitical, fair and transparent in the conduct of a debate that has far-reaching implications for the future of our great country.”

The business man and philanthropist further urged the forum to avoid the mistakes made by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) when they also staged similar debates recently.

2023: Arewa elders debunk Kwankwaso's endorsement claim

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Arewa Joint Committee has debunked the claim that its recent interaction with presidential candidates was meant to endorse a particular candidate in the 2023 election.

The committee said that the exercise was not meant to throw weight behind any presidential candidate ahead of the election.

The elders also announced that they will publish the promises the presidential candidates made to the northern region.

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, says Imulomen

Recall that Professor Chris Imulomen recently stated that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He made the comment during a meeting with stakeholders of the Accord Party in Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng