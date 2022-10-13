The governorship of the PDP candidate in Ebonyi state, Dr Ifeanyi Odii, was accused of working for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections

Odii was alleged to have agreed to work for the ruling party in exchange for a political appointment

The PDP gubernatorial flagbearer, however, denied the allegation, restating his commitment to leading his party to victory in 2023

Ebonyi state - Dr Ifeanyi Odii, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ebonyi state, has denied the allegation that he was working with the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the hope of ‘securing’ appointment after the 2023 general elections.

There have been widespread rumours on social media that Odii and the APC governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, were recently sighted in a meeting, at the Oriental Hotels, in Lagos.

Ifeanyi Odii, PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi, accused of working for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credits: @Imranmuhdz, @EbeleAnyichuks1

Source: Twitter

It was alleged that Odii was now working for the APC with a view to getting the post of Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and used the position to bring his business associates to invest in Ebonyi state.

Ebonyi 2023: Is Ifeanyi Odii truly working for APC?

Speaking on the development, Odii described the rumour as laughable, saying it was a"figment of the imagination of the social media fabricators".

His reaction was contained in a statement signed by the director of media and publicity, AnyiChuks (Odii) Grassroots Organisation, Abia Onyike, on Wednesday night, October 12.

Fake news concocted by my opponent, says Ifeanyi Odii

The PDP governorship candidate added that the "fake news" was concocted by his political opponents.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to inform all Ebonyians in particular and Nigerians in general, especially our teeming supporters that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the trending fake news.

"The PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Odii has never met with Nwifuru or anyone else to discuss such mundane issues," the statement reads.

It added that Dr Odii is committed to leading the PDP to victory in the 2023 elections.

Supreme Court affirms Ifeanyi Odii as Ebonyi PDP guber candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the nomination of Odii as the PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi state for the 2023 general elections.

A five-member panel of the apex court, headed by Justice Amina Augie, unanimously upheld the appeal filed by Ifeanyi in the judgment delivered on Wednesday, September 14.

The court set aside the July 19 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which ordered a retrial of the suit between Ifeanyi and Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba on the dispute over who was the PDP's actual candidate in the southeast state.

Source: Legit.ng