FCT, Abuja - It is now official that the presidential campaign list of Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 12.

According to the Punch newspaper, the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe gave the update.

At the unveiling of the Peter Obi campaign team, there will also be a pre-campaign world press conference. Photo: Peter Obi

Ohanaeze lauds Afenifere

Meanwhile, the apex eastern social-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has heaped praise on its southwest counterpart, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, as well as the middle-belt forum for their continuous support for the candidacy of Peter Obi.

As contained in a statement, the group said:

“We applaud the respected leaderships of Afenifere and Middle-Belt Forum for the adoption of Obi as the best among other presidential candidates based on age, fairness, competence, and track records of accomplishment in governance.

“We urge Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State and his South-East counterparts to remember that the Afenifere elders mean well for Nigeria and an Obi Presidency will favour the Yoruba people and Northern Nigeria.”

The group was also quick to clear the notion that Obi's presidential bid is an Igbo agenda. They said Obi is a project that preaches competence, capacity and character.

On the other hand, Okupe further reeled out details of the official unveiling stating that it will be done together with a pre-campaign world press conference in Abuja.

