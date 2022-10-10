The federal government has finally released the full list of the 2022 National Honours Award Recipients

FG on Sunday released the amended details of recipients for the National Awards scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11, at the International Conference Center, Abuja

Meanwhile, the previously leaked list was excluded with inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names such as Bukola Saraki, Kayode Fayemi and more

The federal government has released the final list of persons nominated to receive national honours, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng understands that the full list was published in national newspapers on Sunday, October 9, by the federal ministry of special duties and inter-governmental affairs.

Saraki, Fayemi excluded as FG releases 2022 National Honours Award Recipients

The awards will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, at an event scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Last weekend, in a leaked list seen by The Sun, a total of 437 persons were nominated by the federal government to receive national honours.

The previous list

TheCable had reported that the leaked list was inundated with inconsistencies, errors, and the absence of notable names.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki was missing from the list while Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, was nominated to be awarded commander of the order of the Niger (CON) — an honour he was bestowed by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Also, Bayo Ogunlesi, founder of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), was erroneously described as the owner of Gatwick Airport.

Amid the controversy, TheCable reported that the federal government was set to release an amended list to correct the errors and other inconsistencies.

Changes observed in the final list

In the final list, 447 persons were nominated for national honours in contrast to the 437 persons in the leaked list, The Cable report indicates

Tijani Muhammad-Bande, former president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), is listed among the persons to be honoured with GCON.

The name of the former diplomat was missing from the previous list.

On the final list, Fayemi was excluded while Saraki was still not included.

This is the full list as shared by The Nation newspaper;

Saraki, Fayemi excluded as FG releases 2022 National Honours Award Recipients

List 2

Saraki, Fayemi excluded as FG releases 2022 National Honours Award Recipients

