Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state says there will be no going back on the death sentencing of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and others

He said several approaches have been deployed to tame insecurity in the state but have not been satisfactory

The governor while venting his frustration described bandits and kidnappers as animals who deserves to die

Zamfara, Gusau - Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has expressed his frustration over the incessant terror attacks within the state, TheCable reported.

The raging governor said during an interview on a live telecast on Wednesday, September 27 proposed a death penalty for anyone indulging in banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, and a host of other similar offenses.

Governor Bello Matawalle has expressed optimism that the death sentence penalty for bandits and other related offenses will help eradicate terrorism.

Source: Twitter

While venting his frustration, he stated that he has tried several approaches to combat the menace of terrorism in the state but all to no avail.

He said:

“God knows I have adopted so many options for this crisis to leave the state, but unfortunately, there are good and bad people in any society,” he said.

“We’ve tried all we can. I’ve adopted so many options in the state and most of the options have yielded a lot of results.”

"We've tried every tactic to tame bandits but still not satisfactory" - Matawalle

The governor disclosed that he had resorted to the use of dialogue, and a host of other approaches but the outcome has not been satisfactory as expected.

He said:

“I’ve done dialogue. I shut down the network. We cut the food supply and we saw successes, but it’s not 100 percent. The bandits fear the Yansakai vigilante group because they use a fabricated weapon. They put motorcycle plugs into it. Bandits fear that weapon; the weapon cuts the bandits into two.

“They see Yansakai as the most devilish people. I know why I gave that directive and I’ve succeeded with that directive I’ve given.”

While responding to the question of whether the death sentence approach will be a long-lasting solution, Governor Matawalle stated with confidence that the approach will work as part of the mechanism to curb terrorism.

He further described bandits as animals stating that he will not fold his arms and watch Zamfara citizens die.

The Governor revealed that the rate of insecurity in the state made him issue a directive that allows residents to have their guns if the need arises to defend themselves from terrorists

Terrorists invade Mosque, kill 18 worshippers in Zamfara

Meanwhile, terrorists recently launched an attack inside a mosque killing 18 worshippers on the spot.

It was confirmed that the incident transpired on Friday, September 23 in Ruwan Jema, a community in the Bukkuyum area of Zamfara state.

A traditional ruler who spoke anonymously for safety reasons said many residents also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Gunmen reportedly kill 5 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra

Similarly, five soldiers and a civilian have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra on Wednesday, September 26.

An Eyewitness reported that the sad incident took place around Zenith Bank in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed that there was a shooting in the area and its men have been deployed to the area to provide security to the residents.

Source: Legit.ng