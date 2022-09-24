Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the list of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has been released.

James Faleke, secretary of the APC presidential campaign council, released the list in Abuja on Friday, September 23.

The ruling APC has unveiled members of its presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state was named as the director-general of the campaign council while Adams Oshiomhole, former APC chairman, and Bayo Onanuga are listed as the deputy director-general (operations) and director of media and publicity, respectively.

Despite falling out with Tinubu in the months leading up to the Osun governorship election, Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, was included in the list.

The list includes names of serving and former governors, ministers, senators and other key stakeholders of the APC.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education, are some of the notable names missing from the list.

See the full list:

2023: Buhari insisted VP, SGF & Chief of Staff should stay away from APC campaigns

Meanwhile, the reason why Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's name is missing from the presidential campaign council list of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been revealed.

The development was said to be a result of the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the chairman of the council.

In a statement released on Saturday, September 24, Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the council, explained that it was President Buhari who directed the organisation not to include Osinbajo in the list. Keyamo noted that Buhari gave the same instruction regarding Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Economist Intelligence Unit predicts winner of Nigeria's 2023 presidential election

In another report, Tinubu, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election.

The research and analysis division of The Economist magazine stated the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have been significantly reduced by the internal crisis in the opposition party.

The report added that Atiku's chances have been narrowed by the growing popularity of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the southeast region which is traditionally the powerhouse of the PDP.

