The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has made a donation of N50 million to victims of the flood at the popular textile market in Kantin Kwari, Kano state.

Vanguard reports that the donation was announced by Atiku at the residence of a former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau who recently dumped the New Nigerian Peoples Party to the PDP.

Atiku Abubakar has made a N50 million donation to victims of flooding in Kano state. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Depositphotos

Speaking while delivering a speech on Monday, August 29, Atiku described Kano state as a renowned commercial centre for Nigeria.

He said the donation is to cushion the challenges faced by the victims of the market flooding in the state.

His words:

“Kano is a renowned commercial centre that has its marks in the economy. I wish to use this opportunity to console victims of the unfortunate flood that was necessitated by heavy down pour.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to donate the sum of N50 million to those affected by the unfortunate situation."

The State Emergency Management Agency had said that the flood in the area had destroyed over N200 million worth of materials and about 200 shops were equally affected.

