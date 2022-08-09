The Rivers state government is really doing a lot to ensure its people are served the best in terms of developmental strides

Governor Nyesom Wike during the commissioning of the Ogunabali/Eastern Bypass Dualized Road in Port Harcourt wows indigenes with some dance moves

Meanwhile, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko arrived in the state earlier on Tuesday, to commission Wike's project, which further fuels the Rivers governor's defection rumour

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Tuesday, August 9, treated indigenes of the state to some dance moves during the commissioning of the Ogunabali/Eastern Bypass Dualized Road, Channels TV reported.

Recall Wike invited his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate the newly completed Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterline Junction) flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital and also Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko to commission the dualised Ogbunabali road in Port Harcourt.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko is in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, to commission a road project. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The PDP chieftain made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 3rd when he inspected some ongoing projects in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state.

The romance of APC bigwigs with the governor in recent times, and also to commission projects has left tongue wagging that Wike is on his way to defecting to ruling party.APC.

The video

The video of the PDP governor dancing was shared on Twitter by Channels TV on Tuesday.

Nigerians react

Nigerians reacted to the development as some shades Atiku Abubakar and PDP.

@evilisten tweeted

" Wike, how is this guy a lawyer and governor ."

@9jagossip tweeted

"But he is.. a brilliant one at that.."

@icee_queeen tweeted

"70 years old man ."

@ChinasiFranklin tweeted

“You say, if you become President, you go do only one term.” “Guy man no fit guy Guy man.”

@Ay82639990 tweeted

"Enjoy it as it last. May 2023 is less than 10months."

@OriginalPrinceJ tweeted

"He doesn't joke with my tradition and that's the only thing I love about him."

@SUbadigha tweeted

"Wike & content na 5 & 6 o ."

@AbibiSmart tweeted

"Nothing bad for having fun with your people."

@OneAndO10498038 tweeted

"Imagine wike and Melaye in a room."

@SmithAitufe tweeted

"He is a human. He hails from a place. He has culture. He can't be formal always."

Anxiety as PDP postpones caucus, NEC meetings amidst report of jittery among leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has suspended its caucus and national executive council meeting scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, August 10 and 11.

The umbrella party cited unforeseen circumstances as its reason for the suspension and noted that a new date for the meeting would soon be announced.

However, the announcement came amidst a report that the party is jittery following the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike's invitation to opposition leaders to inaugurate projects in the state, the first of its kind in a while.

Source: Legit.ng