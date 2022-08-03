The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, August 2, expressed their appreciation to a former vice-president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo for his input to nation building and the country's development.

The party in a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunaba described the former VP under Goodluck Jonathan's administration as an extraordinary statesman, quintessential democrat, and exceptionally resourceful.

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement added that Sambo is an uncommon leader who is highly organized and has continued to show commitment towards the unity, peaceful co-existence, stability and development of Nigeria.

The eulogy for the vice president comes as he celebrates his 68th birthday.

Ologunaba said that Sambo has also shown commitment to the PDP's mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild Nigeria from misrule.

His words:

“As Governor of Kaduna State, he deployed his 11-Point Agenda to revamp the critical sectors, ensured security of lives and property, empowered the people and achieved unprecedented human capital and infrastructural development across the State, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar while congratulating Sambo said the former vice president has had a dignified career in both public and private aspects.

Atiku who was also a vice president under Olusegun Obasanjo's administration said:

“Even after sterling services as Kaduna State Governor and as our country’s Vice President, he continues to be deeply engaged in promoting education as a catalyst for change. Your Excellency, on behalf of my family, accept my good wishes on the occasion of your 68th birthday."

2023: Rumours Surface as Senator Kabiru Marafa meets Atiku at Asokoro mosque

As the 2023 general elections draws nearer, any step a notable politician makes is interpreted with various meanings.

This was the case when Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa met with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently in a Mosque.

Rumours of the APC senator preparing to dump his party for the PDP started trending after Marafa met the former vice president.

2023: PDP zoning arrangement dangerous than Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Nabena

Meanwhile, a prominent Nigerian and member of the APC and former deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Hon Yekini Nabena said there is no cause for alarm over Bola Tinubu's decision to choose a Muslim running mate.

The Bayelsa-born politician noted that Nigerians would be more worried about the PDP's presidential candidate who is another Muslim from the north to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC chieftain said abandoning the zoning arrangement by the PDP is more harmful to the unity of Nigeria when compared to a single faith ticket.

Source: Legit.ng